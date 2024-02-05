Coach Steve Clifford said Monday that Hayward, who hasn't played since Dec. 26 due to a calf injury, is "pretty close" to returning but will remain out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hayward will presumably be limited upon his return and has been mentioned in trade talks, so his situation remains fluid in fantasy. He was playing well before the long absence, averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes per game across 25 appearances.