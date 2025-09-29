Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson said Monday that Ball (ankle, wrist) will be a full go for training camp, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Ball underwent surgeries on his right wrist and right ankle back in April, but it sounds like he's been a full go for a while. Ball spent of a lot of time in the weight room getting his body prepared for the season, and fantasy managers will be hoping that it translates to more durability on the court. In 2024-25, during the regular season, Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game to go along with 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.