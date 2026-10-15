Ball recorded three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 128-106 preseason loss to Detroit.

Ball struggled to generate offense for himself, making just one field goal and committing three turnovers. However, he continued to facilitate for his teammates, leading Minnesota's starters with six assists despite the limited playing time. The Timberwolves will look for greater scoring efficiency from their new point guard as he develops chemistry with Anthony Edwards and the rest of the starting unit.