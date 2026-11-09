Ball tallied 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 win over the Jazz.

Ball extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to four, and the star floor general has also drained at least three three-pointers in each of those contests, so he's making his presence felt in the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee). Ball's impressive combination of scoring, assists and defensive contributions continues to offer considerable fantasy upside despite occasional efficiency concerns. He's averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 three-pointers and 1.8 steals per game over his last six games.