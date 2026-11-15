Ball accumulated 19 points (7-25 FG, 4-19 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 30 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 defeat to Chicago.

Ball endured an unusually poor shooting night, missing 15 of his 19 three-point attempts after making six triples against Dallas on Thursday. His willingness to shoot remains a defining feature of Minnesota's offense, especially with Anthony Edwards (knee) out, but that volume can create considerable volatility in field-goal percentage. The four steals helped offset Saturday's inefficiency, while his six assists reinforced his value as the Timberwolves' primary facilitator. Ball remains a productive scoring weapon for Minnesota, but his value takes a hit in category-based leagues that involve shooting percentages.