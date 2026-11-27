Ball (ankle) wasn't present at shootaround Friday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Ball exited Wednesday's game against the Thunder with a left ankle injury, and while he's carrying a questionable tag for Friday's game, his absence from shootaround casts doubt on his availability to face Memphis. A decision on Ball's status should be made closer to the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff, but Ball's absence from shootaround is far from ideal. If he's out, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon would be in line to see more playing time in the backcourt alongside Ayo Dosunmu.