Ball (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Ball exited Wednesday's game against the Thunder and finished with 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 29 minutes. If he's unable to suit up Friday, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon would be in line to see more playing time in the backcourt. That would be a huge downgrade for a Minnesota team that's already missing two key backcourt pieces in Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles).