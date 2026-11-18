Ball recorded 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Ball shook off a miserable shooting night in Monday's first half of the back-to-back set and made the play that decided the rematch. He stole a pass from Donovan Clingan in the final seconds to set up the winning basket. He did commit five turnovers, but his work on the glass helped make up for it. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined, Ball has carried a heavy load in his first season in Minnesota and is averaging 17.7 points.