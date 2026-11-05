Ball totaled 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists, three steals, one block and seven turnovers across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Rockets.

Ball did not miss during the final frame, scoring 12 of his 20 points on 4-for-4 shooting, as he guided his team to victory. In five games without Anthony Edwards (knee surgery), Ball has averaged 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.6 triples and 2.0 steals per contest on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 87.5 percent from the stripe.