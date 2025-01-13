Ball racked up 25 points (9-25 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 loss to the Suns.

Ball might have needed 25 shots to score 25 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook the efficiency issues given his production across the board. The star floor general has been limited to just seven games since the beginning of December due to several injuries and postponements, but he's been outstanding when available. Since then, he's averaging 26.3 points, 8.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.