Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Thursday that he believes the Hornets can get Ball (back) in the next couple of days, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Clifford added that Ball is "able to do a little bit of contact now" as well as be a full participant in shootaround. The 2020 No. 3 pick has yet to make his season debut due to a sprained left ankle but should be returning soon. Dennis Smith is likely to remain the starting point guard while Ball is out.