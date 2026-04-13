Ball registered 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-16 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win over the Knicks.

It wasn't Ball's most efficient game, and he did cough up five turnovers, but he delivered with the counting stats and helped the Hornets get the win. Ball suited up for 72 games this season, his second-highest total since his sophomore campaign, and finished with averages of 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 3.8 triples and 1.2 steals per game.