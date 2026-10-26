Ball chipped in 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals across 17 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 victory over Toronto.

Ball batted through foul trouble, limiting him to just 17 minutes. However, during his time on the floor, he looked fantastic, continuing what has been a strong start to his career in Minnesota. In three appearances, he has averaged 16.0 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.7 three-pointers in just 22.8 minutes per game. Assuming he averages close to 30 minutes per game moving forward, there is no reason he can't be a steady top 30 standard league asset.