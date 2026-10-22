Ball contributed 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 win over the Heat.

Ball made an immediate impact in his Minnesota debut, finishing second on the team in scoring while sharing backcourt responsibilities with Anthony Edwards, who led the way with an impressive 45-point performance. His 13 three-point attempts suggest he'll retain considerable offensive freedom despite playing alongside another high-volume scorer. Ball's six assists and just one turnover were also encouraging, although his long-term fantasy ceiling will depend on how consistently he handles playmaking duties in his new surroundings. One game isn't enough to draw meaningful conclusions, but this was certainly an encouraging start to life in Minnesota for Ball.