Ball will be re-evaluated in one week after suffering a sprained left ankle in Tuesday's win against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ball went down with a sprained left ankle in Tuesday's win over the Lakers, and it could result in the rising star missing some time for Charlotte with the NBA All-Star break approaching. This is a disappointing development for the Hornets and the 23-year-old, who is having an incredible season from a scoring perspective, averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game. Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry could see a considerable bump in playing time if Ball is out of the lineup for an extended period.