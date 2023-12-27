Ball (ankle) hasn't yet been cleared to take contact in practice and remains without a clear timeline for a return to the Charlotte lineup, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While Ball resumed individual on-court work earlier this month and seems to be progressing in his recovery from a right ankle sprain, his return to game action doesn't yet appear imminent. Ball will likely need to complete multiple full-contact practices before getting the green light to play, and he could face some restrictions with his minutes for his first few games back whenever he does return. In the meantime, Terry Rozier will continue to serve as the Hornets' starting point guard, opening up more minutes on the wing for the likes of Brandon Miller (ankle), Cody Martin and Bryce McGowens.