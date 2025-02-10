Williams (not with team) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Though he'll remain a member of the Hornets roster after his trade to the Lakers was rescinded Saturday when Los Angeles identified multiple concerns with the center's physical, Williams has not joined Charlotte for its ongoing road trip. Charlotte has yet to offer any indication that the Lakers' concerns about Williams' medical record is anything that will keep the 23-year-old from playing in games, but his availability will be up in the air until he meets back up with the team. After Monday, the Hornets will travel to Orlando for a matchup with the Magic before heading into the All-Star break.