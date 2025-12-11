site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Tre Mann: Sitting out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Mann (knee) won't play Friday against the Bulls.
Mann will miss his fifth straight game Friday and is currently without a timetable to return. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the Cavaliers.
