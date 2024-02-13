Mann racked up 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 111-102 win over the Pacers.

Mann hasn't had to shake off much rust across two games with Charlotte after being traded from Oklahoma City on Thursday. The 23-year-old has stepped into a primary facilitating role, accumulating a 16:6 AST:TO ratio with his new franchise thus far. Mann logged only 119 minutes with Oklahoma City this season, so he's a candidate to continue improving down the stretch of the season as he settles into a consistent role.