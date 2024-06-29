The Thunder declined Joe's $2.1 million team option Saturday, but the team is expected to work with the 24-year-old on a long-term deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Joe proved to be a solid contributor in his second season with the Thunder in 2023-24, averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 18.5 minutes per game over 78 appearances while shooting 41.6 percent from downtown. which he averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.5 minutes. The 24-year-old started in the Thunder's final two postseason games while the slumping Josh Giddey was demoted to the second unit and eventually traded to Chicago earlier in the offseason, but Joe will likely stick in a bench role during the upcoming campaign, assuming he re-signs with Oklahoma City.