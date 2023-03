McCoy secured 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes of Saturday's 120-96 win over the Ignite.

McCoy was fantastic in Saturday's regular-season finale, snagging a double-double off the bench while also swatting a pair of shots. Although McCoy was an afterthought in early March, he has bounced back with five straight games of 27 or more minutes played. Over that stretch, he has averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.