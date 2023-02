McCoy recorded 2 points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 18 minutes of Monday's 132-128 loss to the Mad Ants.

McCoy was unable to knock down any of his four field goal attempts, with both of his points coming from the charity stripe. However, he managed to produce sufficient outputs on the glass while also dishing out five assists. Prior to the contest, McCoy had scored in double figures in six of his last seven appearances.