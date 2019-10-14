Adams was waived by the Bucks on Monday, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

Adams failed to make the Bucks final roster after seeing limited run in the preseason. The second-year pro, who averaged 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds for Atlanta last year, could entertain a number of offers from various teams in need of backcourt play, though he could ultimately end up in the G-League or overseas depending on the amount of interest.