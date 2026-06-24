Jazz's Ace Bailey: Dip in usage coming?

Bailey should enter his second NBA season with an opportunity to play alongside franchise guard Darryn Peterson after Utah selected him with the No. 2 overall pick

The pairing gives the Jazz a dynamic young offensive core, with Peterson's playmaking potentially creating easier scoring opportunities for Bailey. While usage distribution remains uncertain, Bailey still projects as one of Utah's foundational building blocks. After the All-Star break, Bailey averaged 18.3 points, 4.9 boards and 2.0 dimes in 23 regular-season games.