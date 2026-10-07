Bailey logged 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3 Pt, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 loss to the Nuggets.

With Lauri Markkanen (neck) and Birce Sensabaugh (hip) sidelined, Bailey earned a spot in the first unit during the Jazz's second preseason game. New acquisitions like Jaren Jackson and Darryn Peterson are expected to log meaningful minutes right away, leaving the former first-round pick in an uncertain spot after starting 61 games for the Jazz during his rookie campaign. Markkanen's struggles to stay on the court made an uptick for Bailey necessary, and his 2026-27 participation hinges on Markkanen becoming a more consistent contributor.