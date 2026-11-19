Bailey logged 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 victory over the Lakers.

Bailey's 19 field-goal attempts were not only a season-high mark, but they were especially notable considering he played only 27 minutes. His efficiency remains a concern, as he connected on just seven of those 19 shots, but the eight rebounds provided additional value. Bailey's scoring opportunities should remain plentiful, and the numbers back that up since he's surpassed the 15-point mark in four of his last six appearances.