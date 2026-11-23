Bailey finished Sunday's 116-114 loss to the Mavericks with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 33 minutes.

Bailey delivered an efficient offensive performance while making his biggest fantasy impact through three steals. The combination of perimeter scoring and defensive activity helped him produce a well-rounded line despite Utah's narrow defeat. Performances like this illustrate his upside when his outside shot falls and he contributes defensively, but the lack of consistency remains an issue. He's failed to reach the 10-point threshold in three of his last five appearances.