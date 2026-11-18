Bailey produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and three steals over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 win over the Clippers.

Bailey has scored in single digits in consecutive games after reaching at least 18 points in three straight appearances. The second-year forward has shot just 5-for-15 from the field over his last two outings, while his playing time dropped to 23 minutes Tuesday, his lowest total since Oct. 23. Despite his recent struggles, Bailey's starting role and ability to contribute defensively provide some fantasy upside.