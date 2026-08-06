Jazz's Ace Bailey: Could be looking at new role

Bailey's (back) role is undetermined heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The addition of No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson may leave Bailey without a spot in Utah's starting lineup to begin the new year. The Jazz are also getting Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen back in the lineup after the two stars sat out the final stretch of a losing season in 2025-26. Bailey began to blossom late last year, averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in 23 regular-season appearances (all starts) after the All-Star break, so he should have a chance to battle with Peterson for an Opening Night starting position.