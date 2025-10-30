Bailey had eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While Bailey has not played much in the first four games of the season, averaging 15.5 minutes, he notched eight points, which is a high in his very young career. Bailey is still taking time to find his rhythm after recovering from an illness, and it appears he may be restricted to 15-20 minutes a night until he feels better.