Mbeng recorded 26 points (12-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and five steals in 48 minutes during Tuesday's 156-137 loss to New Orleans.

After not playing at all Sunday against the Thunder, Mbeng joined the starting lineup and ended up playing all 48 minutes in what was a career night. Utah's rotations are a mess right now due to injuries, maintenance and lottery implications, but there's a good chance Mbeng remains heavily involved in the final two regular-season games.