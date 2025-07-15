Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Doesn't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (knee) didn't play in Monday's 93-91 overtime loss to the Spurs in Summer League.
Sensabaugh has yet to play in the Las Vegas Summer League, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Wizards. However, it's unclear if he'll play again in Las Vegas after appearing in the first two games of the Salt Lake City Summer League.
