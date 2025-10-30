site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Fourth-year option exercised
RotoWire Staff
The Jazz exercised Sensabaugh's fourth-year team option Thursday.
Sensabaugh is now in position to stay with Utah for the 2026-27 campaign. Sensabaugh has averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in four games this season.
