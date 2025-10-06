Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Participating in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh (knee) is participating in practice ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Sensabaugh missed time during Summer League due to a knee injury, but he seems to be healthy ahead of preseason action. Sensabaugh is coming off a strong second season, in which he averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes per game across 71 appearances.