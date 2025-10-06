Sensabaugh (knee) is participating in practice ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sensabaugh missed time during Summer League due to a knee injury, but he seems to be healthy ahead of preseason action. Sensabaugh is coming off a strong second season, in which he averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.2 minutes per game across 71 appearances.