Sensabaugh (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Sensabaugh popped up on the injury report for the Jazz, as he is now dealing with an ankle injury. The 21-year-old is having a solid year in his bench role with Utah, averaging a career-high 10.2 points per game and career-high numbers in the shooting department at 46.4 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from deep.
