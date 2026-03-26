Williams notched 24 points (11-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Wizards.

Williams returned after a one-game absence due to a minor shoulder concern, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in his past five appearances. Silly season has been a real highlight for Williams, allowing him to play a sizeable role for a team with no reason to limit him down the stretch. In six games over the past two weeks, he has delivered healthy numbers, averaging 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.2 minutes per contest.