The Jazz traded Williams and John Konchar to the Timberwolves on Friday in exchange for Josh Green and cash considerations, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams will get a fresh start in Minnesota after taking a bit of a leap in his sophomore season. The 21-year-old wing played in 67 regular-season games (41 starts) last season, averaging 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 46.8 percent from the field in 24.3 minutes per showing. However, the Colorado product faces plenty of competition for minutes in Minnesota and isn't guaranteed meaningful burn.