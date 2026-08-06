Jazz's Cody Williams: Ticketed for bench role

Williams (illness) is in line to compete for a reserve role during training camp this fall.

Williams closed last season as a starter for a Jazz team that was looking ahead to 2026-27, but they should have most of their key players healthy for Opening Night and added Darryn Peterson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Williams, who started a career-high 41 regular-season games a year ago, failed to stand out in any one particular area, averaging 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 24.3 minutes per game in 2025-26.