site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-cody-williams-third-year-option-picked-up | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Cody Williams: Third-year option picked up
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Jazz exercised Williams' third-year team option Thursday.
The decision keeps Williams under team control for the 2026-27 campaign. He's appeared in just two of Utah's first four contests of the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Joel Bartilotta
• 6 min read