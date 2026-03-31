Williams ended Monday's 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers with 26 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Williams scored at least 24 points for the third time in his past four games, as he continues to play a sizable role for a team that certainly has both eyes on the future. However, despite his recent scoring splurge, Williams' overall fantasy value remains somewhat underwhelming. During that four-game span, he's shot a mediocre 70.6 percent from the free-throw line on heavy volume (4.3 attempts per game) and hasn't chipped in much outside of the scoring column (3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 0.0 three-pointers per game).