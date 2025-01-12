Sexton logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.
Sexton was able to score at least 20 points in his fourth straight game Saturday, and he continued to handle the bulk of the ball-handling duties amid the absences of backcourt mates Keyonte George (heel) and Jordan Clarkson (foot). Over his last eight games, Sexton is averaging 21.4 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 threes in 29.5 minutes. The 26-year-old combo guard doesn't bring much to the table defensively from a fantasy perspective, but he's shooting a career-high 42.1 percent from deep and ranks among the league's elite in free-throw percentage (89.8) in 2024-25 thus far.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Another 20-point display•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Goes for 24 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Productive run continues•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Scores 22 points in loss Monday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Logs first double-double of season•