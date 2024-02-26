Sexton accumulated 16 points (4-9 FG, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and four steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 128-109 win over the Spurs.
The Jazz seem content with having two ball-handlers, as Sexton continues to share the floor with Keyonte George for large stretches of the game. Sexton has been terrific in February, posting averages of 20.2 points, 5.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers on 49.2 percent shooting from the field and 45.0 percent from beyond the arc.
