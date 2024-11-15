Sexton finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 win over the Mavericks.

The 25-year-old got the starting nod for the sixth consecutive contest and finished as the club's third-highest scorer behind John Collins (28) and Jordan Clarkson (20). Sexton has scored in double figures in all six games during November, and he has averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc across 29.7 minutes per game.