Sexton chipped in 30 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 win over the Pistons.

Sexton did a little bit of everything for Utah in Thursday's contest, leading all Jazz players in scoring and assists while also tallying a team-high trio of steals in a well-rounded performance. Sexton set a new season high in scoring, reaching the 30-point mark for the first time this year. Sexton has connected on five or more threes in two contests, the other being a season-high six threes Nov. 23 against New York.