Sexton had 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 victory over the Magic.

Sexton might be delivering inefficient numbers from a shooting perspective from time to time, but there's no question the veteran guard is going through one of his most productive stretches of the season. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings, a span in which he's also shooting 46 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from three-point range.