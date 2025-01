Eubanks will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The 27-year-old big man will slide to the bench with Walker Kessler (shoulder) returning to game action. Over his last five outings (two starts), Eubanks has averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 17.8 minutes per contest.