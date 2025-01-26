Collier will start in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Collier will be a starter for the Jazz for the 10th time this season, with Keyonte George not getting the nod for Saturday's game in Memphis. In the nine games he started for Utah during his rookie campaign, he has averaged 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc.