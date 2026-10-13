Collier contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, five steals and three rebounds across 22 minutes in Monday's 119-109 preseason win over the Spurs.

Collier was one of seven Jazz players to score in double figures but also made his presence felt in other facets of the game. The USC product tallied a game-high five steals while matching Darryn Peterson with a team-high five assists. Keyonte George is penciled in as the starting point guard, but Collier should maintain a notable role off the bench coming off a 2025-26 season in which he averaged 11.7 points, 7.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.7 minutes across 59 appearances (19 starts).