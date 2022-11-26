Vanderbilt provided 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Vanderbilt knocked down three of four shots from the field for six points in the first half along with four rebounds and two assists. He added another seven points in the second half on 2-of-4 shooting and grabbed five of his team-high 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter. It was just Vanderbilt's second double-double of the season though he has posted double-digit rebounds in four of his last seven contests.