Konchar closed with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Konchar failed to record a defensive stat, continuing what has been a quiet period on that end of the court. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 1.7 combined steals and blocks per contest, less than ideal for someone considered a defensive streamer. While he does still warrant some attention, should you need a boost in either of those categories, he is obviously not the most trustworthy option.